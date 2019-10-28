The University of Western Ontario Faculty Association (UWOFA) and Western University issued the following joint release today.



UWOFA and Western University reach new tentative agreement

The University of Western Ontario Faculty Association (UWOFA) Librarians and Archivists Bargaining Unit and Western University are pleased to announce they have reached a new tentative agreement.

“This positive outcome of the collective bargaining process resulted from the hard work of the bargaining teams who approached this process with collegiality and good will,” said Karen Campbell, Vice-Provost (Academic Planning, Policy and Faculty).

“This agreement meets important goals on both sides and respects the essential work of this bargaining unit,” said John Ciriello, President of UWOFA.

The agreement is subject to ratification by the members on Nov. 4 and the university’s Board of Governors on Nov. 21.

The parties would also like to extend thanks to provincially appointed conciliator Greg Long for his assistance in negotiations.

Further details about the agreement will be made public once the ratification votes have taken place.