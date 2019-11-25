Organizers hope a new global “purple-and-white network” will lead to deeper connections between Western alumni and the wider university community.

The Alumni Ambassador Program has started with ambassadors in four regions in four countries, with the aim of supporting and strengthening alumni, said Huiwen Chen, International Alumni Engagement Officer.

“It’s building a network – a purple-and-white network,” she said.

Under development for two years, the pilot program is now active in Singapore, London (UK), Los Angeles and Vancouver.

The volunteer ambassadors not only operate alumni activities and events in the region where they live, they’re a source of information about local resources for Western-connected people. The program is also a way to continue to link alumni to each other and their alma mater, and to promote the Western experience in Canada and abroad, Chen said.

The Ambassador Program is a key deliverable in the Alumni Association Strategic Plan.

“We have worked hard to collaborate and coordinate with the Engagement Committee of the Alumni Association to make sure this program fits in the big picture,” Chen said. “Also, a variety of staff members were involved in this program during the past 24 months to incorporate different perspectives and ideas.”

The Ambassador program takes place in addition to regional groups and activities, which operate to inform and involve alumni, students, parents and friends of Western in a number of social, educational and networking activities.

Alumni ambassadors were approached by Western and chosen for their passion, level of connection and geographical location. Alumni in the four regions can connect with their ambassadors by contacting Chen at huiwen.chen@uwo.ca.

The program organizers aren’t accepting applications for other ambassadors at this time but, once the pilot is evaluated, the hope is to roll it out to more regions. Western alumni number more than 300,000 and live in more than 150 countries.