’Tis the season for regular campus operations to slow heading into the New Year.

Western will be largely closed for the holidays from 6:30 p.m. Dec. 22 through 6:30 a.m. Jan. 2. There will be minimal services during this period.

Western Libraries will be closed from Dec. 21-Jan. 1 and reopen Jan. 2.

Western Student Recreation Centre will be closed Dec. 23-26, open Dec. 27-30 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.), closed Dec. 31-Jan. 1, and reopen t 6 a.m. Jan 2.

The University Community Centre will be closed from noon Dec. 24 through 6 a.m. Jan. 2.

Student Central at Western will be closed from 4 p.m. Dec. 20 through 9 a.m. Jan. 2.

Classes resume Jan. 6.

To add/drop or swap second-term half courses online, students can do so at student.uwo.ca from now until 11:59 p.m. Jan. 14. Visit Book Store at Western, Campus Eateries and Residence Dining for a list of holidays hours.

Throughout the holiday season, Campus Community Police Service will be available at 519-661-3300 for non-emergencies and at 911 from campus telephones for emergencies.