The New Year just got a little brighter for campus commuters as London Transit services will return to normal Saturday after three weeks of detours.

A campus lighting project along Middlesex and Elgin drives to install 44 new streetlights had diverted buses and most other traffic since Jan. 13. That roadside work is now finished – two weeks ahead of schedule – although there is still some lighting work taking place in the wooded area beside McIntosh Gallery into next week.

Regular bus service returns at its usual stops and times at 8 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8.