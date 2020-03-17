With Western course going online this week, eLearning experts offered the following advice to faculty and students looking to make the most of this unprecedented moment.

For instructors:

Simplicity and clarity are key. A two-hour lecture may become a 10-minute recorded video lecture and a 10-slide PowerPoint of essential points. “It’s important to identify that this isn’t a typical online learning scenario,” explained Aisha Haque, Acting Director of the Centre for Teaching and Learning. “Rather, we’re rapidly making the transition online with very little time to prepare. Simplicity and communication are the key ingredients to supporting the student transition to online learning and completing the term.”

Faculty members can gain access to resources through the Centre for Teaching and Learning.

For students:

Patience is a virtue. The key is to be as patient as possible and know that there are countless resources working behind the scenes to get this up and running.

Students needing support for their online courses can connect with their instructors, their individual faculty and, more generally, with Student Experience.