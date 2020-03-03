Above is a map of the route demonstrators plan to take across campus from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4. Circled areas represent spots where demonstrators plan to stop and set up for 5-10 minutes before moving onto the next location.

Student organizers across the country will hold a ‘walkout of classes’ action from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, in support of the Wet’suwet’en hereditary Chiefs.

Western respects the right of the campus community to engage in peaceful assemblies and demonstrations.

Safety of the campus community is always a priority.

As such, Western is informing community members about possible traffic disruptions in and around campus during the demonstration.

Community members are encouraged to give themselves more time coming to and leaving from campus between 12:30-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 4.

Access vans will run as normal, however, could experience delays. Students, faculty and staff with mobility limitations should contact Accessibility Services at accessibility@uwo.ca or 519-661-2111, ext. 85501. For Student Accessibility Services, please call 519-661-2147 (8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday) to arrange for assistance.

London Transit Commission (LTC) buses, as well as shuttle buses from King’s University College, Brescia University College and Ivey Business School, will also run as normal, however, delays are also possible.

Any community members with questions or concerns can contact Matt Mills, Director (Health, Safety & Well-being), at mjmills@uwo.ca or 519-661-2111 ext. 81181.

Updates to this story will be posted as any new information becomes available.