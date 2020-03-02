TORONTO — Western professor Aaron Fenster and alumnus Dr. Zane Cohen, BA’65, stand among 21 new appointments to the Order of Ontario, Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell recently announced. The Order of Ontario is the province’s highest honour.

With a medical career spanning more than four decades, Cohen, BA’65, is an internationally renowned surgeon in the field of colorectal surgery, whose cutting-edge techniques in the field of inflammatory bowel disease and inherited colorectal cancer were the first to be deployed in Canada.

An extraordinary leader and scientist, known worldwide for his work in medical imaging, Fenster has left an indelible mark in the field of biomedical physics, and has contributed to a broad range of imaging including 3D ultrasound and image guided interventions.

“Members of the Order of Ontario exemplify, individually and collectively, the best qualities of good citizenship,” Dowdeswell said. “Through their voluntary service, creativity, and the relentless pursuit of excellence, they demonstrate how we in Ontario are working to build a more just and sustainable future. The work and contributions of each appointee challenge us to take an active interest in where we live and how we care for the environment and one another.”

The Order of Ontario honours individuals whose exceptional achievements have left a lasting legacy in the province, in Canada, and beyond. Members of the Order of Ontario come from all walks of life, represent diverse fields of endeavour, and have played an important role in shaping the province.

Since its establishment in 1986, 706 people have been invested with the Order of Ontario.

The Lieutenant Governor will bestow the honour upon the newest appointees during an investiture ceremony at Queen’s Park on March 11.