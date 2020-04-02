Read. Watch. Listen. with Laura Misener

By Laura Misener

Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Laura Misener is the Director of the School of Kinesiology

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

*   *   *

Read.

I’m a rock climber and do a lot of outdoor sports so I love books about strong women adventurers. I was drawn to read End of My Rope: Mountains, Marriage and Motherhood by Jan Redford. It’s a great story of her life juggling all of her passions and enormous challenges – something that we all struggle with our multiplicity of identities.

Watch.

My confession – I’m a huge Star Wars fan so I was pretty excited when the series finally brought forward a strong female character – Rey. I’ve been kind of addicted to these movies – as have my two kids; it’s great to be able to go together. I absolutely love Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Listen.

I’m addicted to listening to the CBC podcast Under the Influence. It’s a classic that ties together all kinds of things that I talk about in my sport management classes and research. If I’m listening to music, I love Arcade Fire and their eclectic sounds.

*   *   *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.