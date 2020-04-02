Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Laura Misener is the Director of the School of Kinesiology

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

I’m a rock climber and do a lot of outdoor sports so I love books about strong women adventurers. I was drawn to read End of My Rope: Mountains, Marriage and Motherhood by Jan Redford. It’s a great story of her life juggling all of her passions and enormous challenges – something that we all struggle with our multiplicity of identities.

Watch.

My confession – I’m a huge Star Wars fan so I was pretty excited when the series finally brought forward a strong female character – Rey. I’ve been kind of addicted to these movies – as have my two kids; it’s great to be able to go together. I absolutely love Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Listen.

I’m addicted to listening to the CBC podcast Under the Influence. It’s a classic that ties together all kinds of things that I talk about in my sport management classes and research. If I’m listening to music, I love Arcade Fire and their eclectic sounds.

* * *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.