For many, the meaning of a text isn’t as plain as the words written on the page.

Led by Western Education professor Deanna Friesen, a new project will investigate the wide range of reading abilities in children and adults in order to understand what factors lead to better comprehension of the written word.

By monitoring eye-movements, researchers study how different groups of readers confront challenges when reading. Through that, Friesen will assess skills known as important prerequisites for reading comprehension success, including attention span, language proficiency and ability to make inferences in texts.

“By better understanding where things break down for different groups of readers, we can make recommendations to target successful reading comprehension development,” she said.

Individual Differences in Comprehension Monitoring During Text Processing was among 75 university research projects across seven faculties receiving more than $13.8 million in Discovery Grants from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC).

Discovery Grants support ongoing programs of research with long-term goals, rather than a single short-term project or collection of projects.

