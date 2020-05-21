Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Stephanie White is Director of Sport, in Sport and Recreation, Student Experience.

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

I’m not one to engage in only one book at a time – so how about two options for each topic.

Read.

I restarted reading Brené Brown’s Dare to Lead. I picked it up a few years ago and thought it was a perfect time to return to it. I enjoy books on leadership and this book is a No. 1 best-seller based on years of Brown’s research. As we navigate these challenging times, it’s a great reminder of the importance of being brave as a leader and showing courage.

On the lighter side, I am working on vacation ideas for when we can travel again. I picked up the National Geographic’s Guide to National Parks of the United States. After a trip to the south rim of the Grand Canyon last fall, I cannot wait to explore more of the parks around the canyon and planning to visit a few parks in the Pacific Northwest.

Watch.

Lots of Netflix in my household these days. We just binged Season 8 of Homeland. The final season in the series was probably the best season since the show was introduced. The show returns to its roots centered in Afghanistan, where Claire and Saul navigate lies and deception. It’s action-packed right from the start of the season and has one of the best and most fulfilling series endings. As a TV show I know there are liberties taken to write a good script, however I really enjoy the portrayal of the dynamics of this complex region and the challenges of balancing peace.

On the lighter side, we stumbled across Single Parents. In its second season, this comedy is cute and realistic watching the shows adults and children navigate life. It’s hard not to love the very tall Brad Garrett playing a widower raising twin daughters with an interest in home improvements.

Listen.

My music taste is all over the map, but recently I have been reliving some great tunes from the 80s. Everything from Simple Minds to Echo and the Bunnymen. Sometimes I enjoy the randomness of playing an 80s music channel on Google Home.

One area I am excited to dive deeper into is a general interest course I just started on Udemy called The Architecture of Frank Lloyd Wright. I wanted to explore some new areas of interest and more of my creative side and this course is a great listen. I’m looking forward to understanding more about Wright’s style and his unique projects.

* * *

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.