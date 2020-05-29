Western Model United Nations club members are also proving to be model citizens by organizing a food and personal protective equipment (PPE) donation drive from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the St. John Ambulance London office, 742 King St.
Western students Sharon Low and Michael Kalaparambath, club co-presidents, are also two of three social-media managers behind the national #ConquerCovid19 campaign to control the spread of the disease.
That convergence of global concerns and local need led them to organize the donation drive.
Hi guys! An update from yesterday’s announcement: we have decided to expand our drive to be a food AND PPE drive! Throughout its inception, Western Model UN has served primarily as a forum for discussion and debate on the UN’s sustainable development goals and global issues. However, we as a club believe we can do more. We have been inspired by multiple organizations, such as @conquercovid19ca , and, as a club, want to do our part by bringing people together to help support our community. As such, we are excited to announce that we will be running a food drive in partnership with @sjalondon.mfr and with support from @conquercovid19ca to collect donations for the @londonfoodbank ! The event will be this coming SATURDAY, MAY 30 from 10AM-4PM AT 741 KING STREET LONDON, ONTARIO. If you have any non-perishable food items (such as canned fruits and veggies, soup, canned meats, beans, cereal, pasta, etc) AND/OR PPE to donate, please drop by. Every donation counts and helps support the community. We hope to see you there! #StaySafe🇨🇦❤️
“We’re really trying to have as much community involvement as possible for the event,” Low said.
The group will be collecting non-perishable food and commercially manufactured masks, gloves and hand sanitizer – all designated to the London Food Bank.
To protect everyone and adhere to physical distancing measures, drivers will be directed in a one-way pattern through the St. John Ambulance parking lot, where volunteers wearing gloves and masks will receive the donations.
The donated items will be sanitized before they are loaded into vehicles and driven to the food bank, Low said.