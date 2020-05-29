Special to Western News Western’s Model United Nations club members are also model citizens – they've organized a donation drive for food and personal protective equipment in downtown London on Saturday with proceeds to the London Food Bank.

Western students Sharon Low and Michael Kalaparambath, club co-presidents, are also two of three social-media managers behind the national #ConquerCovid19 campaign to control the spread of the disease.

That convergence of global concerns and local need led them to organize the donation drive.

“We’re really trying to have as much community involvement as possible for the event,” Low said.

The group will be collecting non-perishable food and commercially manufactured masks, gloves and hand sanitizer – all designated to the London Food Bank.

To protect everyone and adhere to physical distancing measures, drivers will be directed in a one-way pattern through the St. John Ambulance parking lot, where volunteers wearing gloves and masks will receive the donations.

The donated items will be sanitized before they are loaded into vehicles and driven to the food bank, Low said.