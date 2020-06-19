CDC // Special to Western News In April, the university launched the Research Western Catalyst Grant: Surviving Pandemics initiative, a $1-million investment in interdisciplinary projects that contribute to a broad range of evidence, tools, theories and guidelines into disease outbreaks.

Nine additional research projects received university backing for their work in supporting recovery efforts for current and future disease outbreaks, Research Western announced this week.

“While we have progressed to a new stage of the COVID-19 crisis, many questions remain,” said Sarah Prichard, Acting Vice-President (Research). “The Catalyst program reflects a significant university investment in helping provide answers that benefit our health, communities and economy at home and abroad.”

An initial 13 projects were funded last month.

Funding priority was given to multi-disciplinary teams taking novel approaches to a problem, with the potential for long-term impact.

Projects funded in the second round include: