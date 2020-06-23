Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Andrew Pruszynski is the Canada Research Chair in Sensorimotor Neuroscience in the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry.

Today, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

Alexander Hamilton by Ron Chernow. My wife, Kristen, and I were supposed to go to see the play when it opened in Toronto this spring. Since the pandemic killed that plan, I decided to bone up on this fascinating American revolutionary by reading the book that inspired the play.

Watch.

The Dekalog. The original binge watch, this is a series of 10 short films, each loosely associated with one of the Ten Commandments that explores various moral and ethical questions in real life. Since it is set in 1980s Poland, it also provides me some fictionalized memories of what the country of my early childhood looked and felt like.

Listen.

The Bill Simmons Podcast. I need my sports fill somehow and, of late, it has been listening to how basketball might return safely in the face of the present health crisis. I have also really enjoyed listening to Bill break down each of the episodes of The Last Dance, a fantastic Michael Jordan documentary on Netflix, and the associated key games of the Bulls dynasty.

* * *

