Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Candace Brunette-Debassige is the Acting Vice-Provost & Associate Vice- President (Indigenous Initiatives).

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

The Equity Myth: Racialization and Indigeneity at Canadian Universities. This book unveils the systemic racism and colonialism built into every university in Canada. Every university administrator and leader should have to read this book.

Tea and Bannock: A collective Blog by Indigenous Women Photographers, a collective blog featuring Indigenous women’s voices. Check out Tasha Beeds’ guest blog, Walking Through Worlds Carrying Ancestral Bundles. Tasha is of nêhiyaw (Plains Cree), Metis, and Barbadian ancestry.

Watch.

Jordan River Anderson: The Messenger by Alanis Obomsawin. This film documents the horrendous mistreatment of Indigenous children’s rights in this country, and the Canadian government’s wrongful neglect of Jordan. If this child’s story doesn’t break your heart and infuriate you, you might not have one.

Listen.

Arnaq by Elisapie Isaac. Elisapie is a Canadian Inuk singer-songwriter from Salluit Nunavik.

Medicine for the Resistance, a generative collaborative podcast between Patty Krawec and Kerry Goring.

* * *

