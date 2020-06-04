Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Mark A. Bernards is Professor and Chair in the Department of Biology.

Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

I recently finished reading Braiding Sweetgrass by Robin Wall Kimmerer. Robin is a plant ecologist and member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation. The book weaves an interesting linkage between Western science-based knowledge and Indigenous knowledge. It is very well written, with a consistent message of respect (especially for the land, other living things and each other). Accordingly, it has given me a newfound respect for squirrels.

Watch.

In 2019, my wife and I cut our cable subscription and now are exploring Netflix and Crave with abandon. Recent series we have enjoyed include The Derry Girls, Call the Midwife, Chernobyl and even Ru Paul’s Drag Race. Most are recommendations from our adult kids so we have something to talk about during our weekly Zoom family time.

Listen.

The French musician Kepa. I learned about Kepa through my youngest son (where most of my music listening advice comes from). Kepa is a quirky-but-talented guitarist akin to the Bones of J.R. Jones and Shakey Graves.

* * *

