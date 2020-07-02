Nursing professor Cheryl Forchuk and Biology professor Jeremy McNeil have been awarded the 2020 Hellmuth Prize for Achievement in Research. The honour recognizes faculty members with outstanding international reputations for their contributions in research – one of the defining hallmarks of a university.

Two prizes are offered annually, one in the area broadly defined as the natural sciences and engineering, one in the social sciences and humanities.

Cheryl Forchuk has established herself as an internationally acclaimed researcher in the area of recovery and community integration for people with mental illness. She has published on many topics, including transitional discharge, therapeutic relationships, technology in mental-health care, and housing/homelessness.

Currently, her research explores systems issues related to mental-health care including, implementation of the transitional discharge model, housing/homelessness, poverty, community integration, and the use of technology in mental-health care. All projects start with the voice of consumers and providers to envision a better way of providing services, then implement new strategies to enact such visions, and evaluate the strategies including testing across multiple sites.

Jeremy McNeil’s international reputation for his research on physiology and chemical ecology is world-renowned. His work on pheromone production in true armyworm populations in North America is the most detailed and comprehensive study of any migrant lepidopteran species.

McNeil’s research has not only made significant fundamental contributions to these fields, but has contributed to the development of ecologically acceptable alternatives to insecticides for pest management. He is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada and was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2014 for his research and his dedication to increasing public appreciation of science.

A PROUD TRADITION

Previous winners of the Hellmuth Prize for Achievement in Research include:

1997 – Alan Davenport, Civil & Environmental Engineering, and Ian Steele, History;

1998 – William Fyfe, Earth Sciences, and Tom Lennon, Philosophy;

1999 – Michael Bancroft, Chemistry, and David Laidler, Economics;

2000 – Richard Puddephatt, Chemistry, and Regna Darnell, Anthropology;

2001 – Michael Locke, Biology, and Tilottama Rajan, English;

2002 – Grant McFadden, Microbiology and Immunology, and Angela Esterhammer, Modern Languages and Literatures;

2003 – Peter Norton, Chemistry, and Marilyn Randall, French Studies;

2004 – Robert Hegele, Medicine & Biochemistry, and David Bentley, English;

2005 – Ian Mitchell, Physics, and Richard Vernon, Political Science;

2006 – Mel Goodale, Psychology and Physiology and Pharmacology, and Joy Parr, Faculty of Information and Media Studies;

2007 – William Fisher, Psychology, and Rajni Patel, Electrical and Computer Engineering;

2008 – Aaron Fenster, Robarts Research Institute, Schulich, and Patrick Mahon, Visual Arts;

2009 – Brian Feagan, Epidemiology and Biostatistics, and John Whalley, Economics;

2010 – Gregor Reid, Lawson Health Research Institute, and Heather Laschinger, Health Sciences;

2011 – Ann Chambers, Lawson Health Research Institute, and Michael Groden, English;

2012 – John Meyer, Psychology, and Terry Peters, Medical Imaging and Medical Biophysics;

2013 – Paul Beamish, Ivey Business School, and Adrian Owen, Psychology;

2014 – Stewart Harris, Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry, and Charles Weijer, Arts & Humanities;

2015 – Robert Young, Political Science, and Shiva Singh, Biology;

2016 – John Leonard, Arts & Humanities, and Jesse Zhu, Engineering;

2017 – Kathryn Brush, Visual Arts, and Tsun-Kong Sham, Chemistry;

2018 – Gail Atkinson, Earth Sciences, and Maya Shatzmiller, History; and

2019 – Peter Jaffe, Education, and Xueliang (Andy) Sun, Engineering.