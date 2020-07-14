Special to Western News In her 15 years at Western, Kelly Cole, Vice-President (University Advancement), fostered the growth of the university’s collaborative fundraising programs and alumni engagement initiatives. She was named President and CEO of Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre Foundation in Toronto, effective Nov. 16.

“Kelly has performed outstanding service at Western since she joined the university in 2005. It is a bittersweet announcement for us,” President Alan Shepard said in making the announcement. “While I am sad to see her leave, I am also happy for Kelly that such a great fresh opportunity has come her way – one that reflects her bold engagement as a fundraising professional, her talent and her enthusiasm for tackling new challenges.”

Most recently, she led the Be Extraordinary Campaign in raising more than $805 million. As Ivey’s Executive Director of Advancement, she helped raise $206 million in Ivey’s Campaign for Leadership, including $38 million for the Richard Ivey Building.

Prior to Western, Cole was the President and CEO of West Park Healthcare Centre Foundation in Toronto.

Western will announce an interim Vice-President (University Advancement) this summer, before embarking on the search for a full-time successor in the new school year.