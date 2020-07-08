Western neuroscientist Adrian Owen and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre neurologist Rick Swartz will participate in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) at 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, to discuss the COVID-19 Brain Study.
The research team is exploring the lasting impacts of COVID-19 on the brain in an effort to provide answers for health-care professionals and improve care for millions of patients around the globe.
The COVID-19 Brain Study looks to recruit 50,000 individuals who received a confirmed positive diagnosis of the virus in order to answer pressing questions about the disease’s direct and indirect effects on the brain. The study is a collaboration between Western, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook.
Read more about the study and then join the AMA.