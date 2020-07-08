Special to Western News The COVID-19 Brain Study looks to recruit 50,000 individuals who received a confirmed positive diagnosis of the virus in order to answer pressing questions about the disease’s direct and indirect effects on the brain.

Western neuroscientist Adrian Owen and Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre neurologist Rick Swartz will participate in a Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) at 1 p.m. Friday, July 10, to discuss the COVID-19 Brain Study.

The research team is exploring the lasting impacts of COVID-19 on the brain in an effort to provide answers for health-care professionals and improve care for millions of patients around the globe.

The COVID-19 Brain Study looks to recruit 50,000 individuals who received a confirmed positive diagnosis of the virus in order to answer pressing questions about the disease’s direct and indirect effects on the brain. The study is a collaboration between Western, the University of Toronto and Sunnybrook.

Read more about the study and then join the AMA.