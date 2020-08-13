CNN, bats and COVID-19 Screenshot from CNN episode on bats and COVID-19

Brock Fenton is a biology professor emeritus, one of the world’s foremost experts on bats and conservation. This week, he takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

***

Read.

Leadership in Turbulent Times, by Pulitzer-Prize-winning author Doris Kearns Goodwin. This attracted me because it provides some stark examples of what good leadership can be, even when it’s hard to see the bright side.

Watch.

For television, it’s easy: the CNN special report about bats. This interested me because my wife and I provided them with images and talked a lot about bats.

CNN imageCNN special episode on bats

Listen.

If you allow some poetry in the ‘listen’ category (even though it’s reading), it would be reading and listening to Tom Cull’s lovely collection of poems, Bad Animals.

A former student gave me the book. Tom Cull is London’s poet laureate, who views nature through an often-entertaining eye.

Tom Cull, Insomniac PressBad Animals book cover

***

