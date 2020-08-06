Read. Watch. Listen. with Dayanna Kibilds

Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show you’re lending an ear to.

Dayana Kibilds is manager of undergraduate recruitment in the office of the Registrar. Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

Read.

With how intense the lockdown has been, reading or listening in between work, parenting and chores has been sacred time for me. I mostly consume things that amuse or entertain me.

I’m currently reading The Birth Yard by Mallory Tater. It was an impulse buy at the Indigo check-out line. The picture of the pregnant woman’s shadow on the cover caught my eye, because I really enjoyed A Handmaid’s Tale (and by ‘enjoyed,’ I mean I agonized with the main character), and in general enjoy reading dystopian stories, especially about women and motherhood.Birth Yard book cover

Watch.

Don’t laugh: The Great Canadian Baking Show. The first season is the best. What I love about it the most is that although it’s a competition, the contestants are so nice to each other. It makes me love Canada and Canadians a little more with every episode.

 

Listen.

I am addicted to the Crime Junkie podcast. Any other crime junkies out there? Each episode is the story of one crime (usually a murder or disappearance) and tells the story of whether the victim has been found and/or the criminal has been caught. The storytelling is excellent, with mystery, excitement and usually resolution at the end.

