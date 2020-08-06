Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show you’re lending an ear to.

Dayana Kibilds is manager of undergraduate recruitment in the office of the Registrar. Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

***

Read.

With how intense the lockdown has been, reading or listening in between work, parenting and chores has been sacred time for me. I mostly consume things that amuse or entertain me.

I’m currently reading The Birth Yard by Mallory Tater. It was an impulse buy at the Indigo check-out line. The picture of the pregnant woman’s shadow on the cover caught my eye, because I really enjoyed A Handmaid’s Tale (and by ‘enjoyed,’ I mean I agonized with the main character), and in general enjoy reading dystopian stories, especially about women and motherhood.

Watch.

Don’t laugh: The Great Canadian Baking Show. The first season is the best. What I love about it the most is that although it’s a competition, the contestants are so nice to each other. It makes me love Canada and Canadians a little more with every episode.

Listen.

I am addicted to the Crime Junkie podcast. Any other crime junkies out there? Each episode is the story of one crime (usually a murder or disappearance) and tells the story of whether the victim has been found and/or the criminal has been caught. The storytelling is excellent, with mystery, excitement and usually resolution at the end.

***

If you have a suggestion for someone you would like to see in Read. Watch. Listen., or would like to participate yourself, drop a line to inside.western@uwo.ca.