Read. Watch. Listen. with Lauren Barr

By Lauren Barr

Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you to the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show you’re lending an ear to.

Lauren Barr is a lecturer in the sociology department. Today, she takes a turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

READ:

I never stop reading and then sharing what I find. COVID has thrown so many social issues into our social consciousness that as a sociologist, my mind has rarely rested over the past five months. Three themes that stick out:

About COVID itself: Countering Corona with Open Social Innovation; about anti-racism: Democracy is not a State, It’s an Act: Representative John Lewis’ Final Words; and education: Innovate Inside the Box by George Couros.

For personal reading, I am enjoying slowly moving through The Bookshop of Yesterdays. The dream of inheriting a bookstore/coffee shop is likely enough of an incentive for me to like this book. When you add in a scavenger hunt through a variety of books and a mystery … it is light, but interesting enough to keep me engaged when I need a break.

The Bookshop of Yesterdays book cover

WATCH:

In my family, we have spent this COVID time catching up on TV series that we did not have time to enjoy together before. Two that stand out are Stranger Things, a personal favorite of my oldest son, and Schitt’s Creek, which I somehow missed when it first came out. I managed to personally avoid the Tiger King drama, so I am pretty proud of myself for that!

 

LISTEN:  I recently began listening to the podcast, No Stupid Questions with Stephen Dubner (co-author of Freakonomics) and Angela Duckworth (author of Grit).   Entertaining, and they get me thinking while I go on long walks with my dog

.No Stupid Questions podcast

