Student Jocelyn McGlynn, left, with friends Anastasia Maslak and Olivia Pomajba. McGlynn passed away Aug. 15, 2020. (Submitted photo)

The Western community is mourning the death of Jocelyn McGlynn, a fourth-year medical sciences student whose two-year battle against leukemia inspired her classmates, instructors and all who knew her.

Her story moved more than 2,000 people in her home city of Chatham, and throughout Southwestern Ontario, to join the stem cell registry in the hopes of being a match for her or for someone else needing a transplant.

Jocelyn received a stem cell transplant in February 2019 and another in December. She passed away at the age of 23 on Aug. 15 at Princess Margaret Cancer Centre in Toronto.

Jocelyn was an accomplished athlete and artist and a member of the Alpha Phi sorority. She was on the Dean’s Honors List and aspired to become a doctor.

Western extends its condolences to Jocelyn’s parents Peter and Jacquelyn (BMus’91, MA’99); her brothers Zach and Maxx; and to her wide circle of extended family, friends and classmates.

Western will fly the University College flag at half-staff on Friday in Jocelyn’s honour.

Visitation will take place, by appointment arranged with Alexander Funeral Home in Chatham, on Aug. 20 and a funeral Mass will be livestreamed on Aug. 21.

A memorial notice can be found here.

Western reminds its campus community that counselling services are available to assist students, faculty and staff.