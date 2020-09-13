The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has informed Western University that five Western students who live off campus have tested positive for COVID-19.

MLHU, in collaboration with Western, leads COVID-19 contact tracing for any member of the Western community. At this time, no on-campus exposures have been identified.

MLHU officials are monitoring the students, who are all in isolation and in good health, and Western has reached out to the students to offer support.

In the past months Western has developed detailed health and safety plans to allow for some students to return to campus as part of the university’s mixed model.

“We know our students value the opportunity to be on campus and have some in-class experiences – and for this to continue to happen, everyone must play a role in keeping themselves and the community safe by following public health guidelines,” says Jennifer Massey, associate vice-president of student experience, who noted the university continues to work in lock step with MLHU. “We know students want to be together and socialize, and we strongly encourage them to avoid parties and large gatherings and ensure their social circles include a maximum of 10 people.”

Contacts for students and families:

COVID-19 testing options on campus:

COVID-19 testing trailer (students and employees): No appointment required. This testing site, located in the Social Science Centre parking lot, is open Monday to Friday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. If you are visiting the trailer, please wait in physically distanced line to access a test.

Student Health Care Clinic (students): Pre-scheduled, in-person appointments only. To book an appointment, please visit the appointments page.

Students with accessibility needs can book a COVID-19 test with a nurse in the Student Health Care clinic by calling 519-661-3030 and employees can do so via Workplace Health at 519-661-2047.

Additional COVID-19 resources for the campus community can be found on Western’s COVID-19 website and on the MLHU’s website.