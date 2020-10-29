Submitted photo Eager to work with community justice director Brenda Young, Leaelle Derynck, LLM’20, successfully proposed an internship at the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation justice department to explore Anishinaabe constitutional law in Ontario.

In her first year of law school, a single constitutional law course changed everything for Leaelle Derynck.

Exposing her to Indigenous legal traditions, the course sparked a passion and set the groundwork to guide her thesis for the Master of Laws degree she’s earned as part of Western’s fall Class of 2020.

“That area of law just spoke to me,” Derynck said. She then “sought every opportunity to engage with Indigenous legal orders and more specifically with Anishinaabe law.”

She took part in an Anishinaabe Law Camp, which strengthened her belief that “our duty within law, and as treaty partners is to learn more about Indigenous legal traditions, and that cannot be done without community engagement and land-based learning.”

Where opportunities didn’t exist, Derynck, BA’13, MA’15, JD’19, LLM’ 20, created her own, successfully pitching her own summer placement in order to work alongside Brenda Young, community justice director for the Chippewa of the Thames First Nation.

Young had made a lasting impression on Derynck during an academic term she spent at Western as recipient of The Law Foundation of Ontario’s Community Leadership in Justice Fellowship.

“She taught us Anishinaabe law and introduced us to folks who came in and talked to us. It was a natural, really involved process,” Derynck said. “She’s just absolutely brilliant and I wanted the opportunity to learn more from her.”

Derynck applied to the Ministry of the Attorney General of Ontario’s Debwewin summer internship program, which places successful applicants in Indigenous organizations across Ontario. Instead, Derynck proposed an internship of her own, working with the Chippewas of Thames First Nation’s Justice Department.

During her placement, Derynck became intrigued with Anishinaabe constitutionalism, as the community prepared for the traditional sanctioning of their own constitutional document prior to having it passed with the band council.

“To my great surprise, there is nothing written on Anishinaabe constitutions in Ontario in particular, and written Indigenous constitutions more generally, are mostly absent from the scholarly conversation,” Derynck said.

Keen to take her quest further, Derynck undertook an independent study course, with Western Law professor Kate Glover Berger. “I went looking at what opportunities existed for Indigenous law to be recognized or respected by the state, thinking these constitutions might be at least a part of that project. When I found there was nothing available, I chose to focus on these documents in a more empirical way.”

Derynck’s desire to take her research “beyond the theoretical” impressed her supervisor, Michael Coyle, Western Law associate professor and member of Western’s Centre for Transitional Justice and Post-Conflict Reconstruction.

“Leaelle is passionate about the issues. She looks at them intelligently, and is also willing to become immersed in Indigenous communities to understand their perspective and the challenges Indigenous Peoples face, in having their ways of resolving issues or ways of maintaining justice respected by the Canadian state,” Coyle said.

Derynck is grateful for the support and knowledge she’s received working with local Indigenous communities, and is now pursuing her PhD, a fifth Western degree. “My participation has been a gift. I am happy to have had the chance to learn and to at least try to add to the voices that are trying to correct imbalances, or use my position to provide access to those who might not have it.”