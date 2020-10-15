Pandemic precautions have caused the cancellation of winter intercollegiate sports competitions across Canada. (Western University file photo)

Earlier today, Ontario University Athletics (OUA) and U SPORTS each announced the cancellation of regular- and post-season games for the winter sports season up to March 31, 2021.

“While this news is disappointing for Western and our Mustang community, we support the decision in light of the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has presented,” said Christine Stapleton, Director, Sport & Recreation. “The health and safety of our campus community remains Western’s top priority.”

Despite the cancellations, Western continues to support student athletes and deliver a superior experience through individual and team training sessions offered virtually. Coaches will also continue to identify and recruit potential student athletes.

“Sport competition is only one small piece of what Western offers our student athletes. Virtual sport training continues, in-person training and exhibition/competition play will resume when permitted and all scholarship commitments to student-athletes will be honoured,” said Stapleton.

Western offers a wide range of virtual sport and training activities including:

Virtual support from coaches to maintain high-quality athletic training adjusted to meet the constraints of physical distancing;

Care for, and investment in, student-athletes to ensure their overall wellbeing;

Live webinars for all students;

Strength and conditioning sessions; and

Mustangs Digital Series with live fitness classes, video personal training sessions, video massage therapy exercises, esports intramurals, esports extramurals, virtual learn to run program, and articles about new recruits and award winners.

“Sport is the tradition and spirit at the core of our university. We don’t know the timing yet, but we do know sport will play a pivotal role in Western’s post-COVID recovery plans,” said Stapleton.

Additional information and a list of questions and answers is available at www.westernmustangs.ca.

***

Related:

Pandemic forces cancellation of fall sport seasons, June 2020