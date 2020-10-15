The Western community is mourning the death of Charles Edmund Thomas, a retired military major who was studying towards a doctorate in law and who died unexpectedly in Stratford on Oct. 10.

Thomas, MA’82, LLB’85, had a 30-year career of military service as a legal officer, with assignments and deployments in West Germany, Bosnia, Haiti and Afghanistan. When he retired from the army, he practised criminal law with Legal Aid Ontario and volunteered for the Association for the Defence of the Wrongly Convicted (Innocence Canada).

Western will fly the University College flag at half-staff on Friday in his honour.

A funeral will take place at St. James’ Anglican Church in Stratford on Oct. 16 at 2 p.m., with interment at the National Military Cemetery in Ottawa at a later date.

A memorial notice can be found here.

Western reminds its campus community that counselling services are available to assist students, faculty and staff.