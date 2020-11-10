Donna Kotsopoulos has been named dean of the Faculty of Education.

Currently a professor of management and organizational studies at Huron University College with adjunct research faculty appointments in Western’s departments of psychology and statistical and actuarial sciences, Kotsopoulos will serve a five-year term beginning Jan. 1, 2021.

“I am honoured and excited to join this exceptional Faculty of Education and Western University,“ said Kotsopoulos. “I look forward to working alongside faculty, staff, students and community partners.”

Prior to joining Huron, Kotsopoulos was a professor of education at Wilfrid Laurier University with a cross-appointment to the department of mathematics. During her career, she held various leadership roles at Laurier, including associate dean (education), graduate coordinator (education), acting dean (education), acting associate vice-president research, and vice-chair of Senate.

After completing her undergraduate education in mathematics and education at York University, Kotsopoulos earned her MEd and PhD in educational studies from Western.

Her research interests include mathematical learning across the lifespan; gender and leadership; organizational change in postsecondary institutions; and socially responsible investing. She currently serves as secretary general for the Senior Women Academic Administrators of Canada and is co-director of the Mathematics Knowledge Network and co-president of the Amabile Choirs of London, Canada.

“Donna has an outstanding reputation for developing strong community and industry partnerships, and a demonstrated commitment to principles of equity, diversity, inclusion and transparency,” said Andrew Hrymak, Western’s provost and vice-president (academic).

“Her breadth of leadership experience and exceptional teaching and research record will be a significant asset to the Faculty of Education and the broader Western community.”

Kotsopoulos will replace Kathy Hibbert who has been acting dean since Oct. 1, 2019.

“Kathy’s done a great job in the acting role and we are immensely grateful for her leadership during the past year,” said Hrymak.