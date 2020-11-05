Adam Craig, is wellness co-ordinator for Living Well @ Western. Western News file photo.

The faculty-and-staff wellness program ordinarily operates a number of active-living programs on campus but the pandemic shut them down in April.

Now several have resumed – in virtual format – and are also recorded so participants can participate any time.

Faculty and staff have the option of joining live Zoom-based yoga classes on Mondays and Thursdays, and Zumba class each Tuesday.

Or, they can pick a time that suits them to take part in recorded sessions.

“Moving forward, this is a great idea because it accommodates everyone’s schedules and they can repeat favourite classes and take them at their leisure,” said wellness co-ordinator Adam Craig.

The classes will continue through until December.

Wellness @ Western is also introducing arts-based wellness programming.

One will feature Art after Dark, a virtual art class in which participants tackle the same landscape painting project, in their own homes, led by an instructor guiding them on technique.

“It’s personal expression. It’s connecting socially with other people and another aspect of wellness,” Craig said.

Craig is also putting together a monthly ‘coffee house,’ in which a featured singer plays original and cover music as part of a concert that’s both communal and personal. “I look at it as a time for families to get together, snuggle up with a coffee or a tea, and enjoy good music together,” he said.

Links to all these programs and events will be available from the Living Well @ Westernpage to faculty and staff who sign in with valid identification.

Later this month, the website will also feature a series of 10-minute recorded wellness videos that include guided meditation, yoga and stretching exercises.