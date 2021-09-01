Shaelagh Stephan craved a new challenge, so the high-achieving high-schooler’s dad Phil made her a deal: When she turned 15, he would buy her a beater car and she would learn how to make it road-worthy.

“He bought this 2004 Audi A4 for $900 from a salvage site. It had hail damage and rust,” Stephan recalled. “On the outside it looked pretty good but it turned out to have a lot of technical problems. It ended up being the perfect car because it had potential to run, but it still needed a lot of work. It felt so amazing to get it running again.”

Stephan will be leaving her four-wheeled behind when she starts engineering studies at Western in September, as one of six incoming Schulich Leaders, among just 100 across Canada.

The prestigious award that celebrates some of Canada’s top teens come with $100,000 scholarships for students in engineering and $80,000 for students in science, technology or math. (A full list of Schulich scholars attending Western this September is below.)

Fixing ‘Inigo’

For Stephan, who hails from the Martensville area north of Saskatoon, this is the realization of a childhood dream.

“I’ve wanted to be an engineer since I did a careers project on engineering in Grade 6,” she said. “I like a challenge. I like to think of innovative ways to improve people’s lives, so engineering seemed like a natural fit for that.”

She parlayed that drive into a bronze medal at the Canada-Wide Science Fair for her project on producing biodegradable bioplastics from plant waste by using environmental microbes indigenous to Saskatchewan.

In high school, she also signed up for every extracurricular she could: an outdoor adventure club, a volunteer group to help the community, and the soccer, basketball, track and flag football teams.

She learned German so that she could participate in an exchange program with a student from Germany; the student stayed with her family for four months and Stephan, in a COVID-restricted timeline, stayed in Germany for six weeks.

And in her spare time, there was the Audi, which her younger sisters dubbed Inigo. She learned – through trial and error, YouTube instructional videos, Google and no little help from her dad – how to change all the fluids; replace the wiring, a window and an axle; and swap out the tires, brake pads and rotors. “It became a hobby and a passion. I have felt so at home working away in the garage.”

Stephan is sure Western will feel like home too. She paid a visit to London before Grade 12 and was impressed with campus and the strength of the engineering program. “I just feel like Western is a great place where I will learn a lot and meet a lot of great people.”

For her success, she credits the encouragement of her parents, Phil and Larae; her sisters Brenna and Paytn; science mentor Pooba Ganeshan; and teachers/coaches Breanna Cooper and Paul McTavish.

While she is grateful for the financial benefit of the scholarship, she is equally thankful that the Schulich award comes with a ready-made community of support and mentoring.

‘Best and brightest’

This is the 10th anniversary of the nationwide Schulich Leaders program, which awards scholarships to 100 outstanding students about to study science, technology, engineering or math at one of 20 partner universities in Canada.

This year, high school administrators nominated 1,400 outstanding students with exemplary academic, volunteer, community and athletic records.

They represent “the best and brightest Canada has to offer and will make great contributions to society, both on a national and global scale,” program founder and philanthropist Seymour Schulich said.

“With their university expenses covered, they can focus their time on their studies, research projects, extracurriculars, and entrepreneurial ventures. They are the next generation of entrepreneurial-minded, technology innovators,” Schulich said.

Western’s Schulich Leaders cohort this year also includes:

Christian Goff of Mississauga, Ont., for software engineering.

The graduate of King’s Christian Collegiate was on the RowOntario team that competed alongside Olympic athletes. Goff won six provincial and two international golds and was named a NextGen Hub athlete under RowOntario’s Quest for Gold Program.

His high school average for math and science courses topped 98 per cent and he recently completed the Royal Conservatory of Music Grade 8 piano practical exam with honours.

He would like to lead a business that will use artificial intelligence and machine learning to help developing nations transition into better technology.

Andréa Jackson of Orillia, Ont., for science.

In 2020, Jackson’s leadership potential, athletic ability and academic ambition primed her to be invited to a six-week Inspiring Girls Expedition. She was also the youngest recipient of the 2019 Beaverbrook Vimy Prize, which led her and 15 other international students to Belgium and France to study Canada’s role in the two World Wars.

Jackson is an avid puzzler – she solved the seven-by-seven Rubik’s Cube within a day of receiving it – and a former goalie with the Orillia Hawks girls’ hockey association.

She hopes to specialize in applied mathematics, such as mathematical economics, and a career in finance and industry.

Aimee Petrea Chiripuci of Bolton, Ont., for science.

A graduate of Father Bressani Catholic High School, Chiripuci was awarded most valuable player on her school’s wrestling team.

She has proven academic excellence by finishing each year with honours and an average of more than 90 per cent, all while taking a number of advanced placement courses.

Chiripuci has completed Royal Conservatory of Music Grade 8-level piano and theory courses and has excelled in visual arts.

She plans to immerse herself in science, mathematics and statistics before entering a career in mathematics.

Mandric Sittaro of London, Ont., for science.

Sittaro attended A.B. Lucas School and during the past four years has participated in several clubs, founded two businesses, maintained high academic achievement and held a part-time job.

Seeing a need for financial literacy, he founded his own business called Sittaro Financial, where he helped teenagers learn the benefits of personal finance. He also co-founded a business with an app to teach mental health strategies to kids. Sittaro has received multiple DECA provincial awards for emerging leaders and entrepreneurs.

He intends to launch his own financial service firm and build a platform to help youth entrepreneurs find capital.

Daniel Weppler of Harriston, Ont., for engineering.

A graduate of Norwell District Secondary School, Weppler received the Lord Strathcona Medal of Excellence, the highest that can be accorded a Royal Canadian Air Cadet.

He had a co-op placement at a local manufacturing and millwright company where he gained valuable skills and insights that, along with fixing tractors at his father’s farm machinery business, helped form a foundation for a career in engineering.

Weppler further developed leadership skills through his participation in his school’s Community Environmental Leadership Program.

He hopes to create a company in electric motive power and transportation for the industrial and agricultural industry.