The Faculty of Science’s School of Mathematical and Statistical Sciences and the Faculty of Education have signed an agreement that guarantees admission for students in mathematics, actuarial science, financial modeling, data science, and statistics in the Bachelor of Education (BEd) program.

Starting in 2022, qualified candidates will be accepted into the intermediate/senior teaching stream, with mathematics as their first teachable subject.

The goal is to increase the number of teacher candidates who specialize in mathematics.

“This opportunity provides a great career pathway for our mathematics students,” said Mathematics chair, Graham Denham. “Ultimately, our goal is to support mathematics students who have a passion for teaching, while also building a strong cohort of future math teachers for our community and province.”

“We know that there is an enduring shortage of mathematics teachers and this pathway invites our exceptional mathematics and statistical sciences students to continue their academic preparation at Western,” said Education dean Donna Kotsopoulos. “Western’s Faculty of Education is recognized as one of the leading faculties of education in Canada. Our commitment to providing the best possible education for future teachers is well known.”

Western’s Bachelor of Education degree includes numerous innovative student-, practical- and research-focused components that allow students to specialize across various areas. Practicum placements are available in their own communities through the Western Practicum Partnership, or across the province. Experience in work-integrated learning is offered through alternative field placements.