August 20th, 2020
Special Edition
Six Western students awarded Schulich Leader Scholarships
Six of the country’s highest-achieving secondary school graduates will begin their studies at Western this fall as recipients of prestigious Schulich Leader Scholarships.
Enrolled in Engineering and Science, these students have diverse interests ranging from dance and theatre to robotics and competitive swimming. They all share a track record of well-rounded extracurricular pursuits and a common passion for learning. Learn more about each of these amazing scholars in the profiles below.
Launched in 2012, the $200-million scholarship program – one of the most sought-after and competitive in the country – provides for 100 undergraduate scholarships at 20 partner universities across Canada. Funded by Canadian philanthropist Seymour Schulich, the program helps the country’s most promising students pursue their dreams to become global leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Students entering engineering receive $100,000 while those planning to study other disciplines within science receive $80,000.
Schulich Leader creatively resolves career tug-of-war
Elizabeth Olsson, an incoming Schulich Leader Scholar, works in a veterinarian clinic, is a dancer and musician and wants to become a biomechanical engineer.
Athlete, singer, scholar receives Schulich Leader Scholarship
Katja Murray – an incoming Schulich Leader Scholar – is a competitive swimmer and opera singer who scored near-perfect grades throughout high school.
Schulich Leader Scholar shows early signs of success
Natalie Loewen views it as an advantage to have grown up bilingual, in English and American Sign Language. One of…
Organization aids ace student’s improvisation
Cole Sweet, a Schulich Leadership Scholar, excels in the classroom and on the stage.
Driven to succeed, Xie eager to start at Western
Christy Xie designed a driving simulator en route to Western as a Schulich Leader Scholarship winner.
Schulich Leader finds formula for science success
Charlotte Motuzas – who aims to be an astrophysicist – is one of six Schulich Leader Scholarship winners starting at Western in the fall.