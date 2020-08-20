Sorry, your browser doesn't support embedded videos.

Six Western students awarded Schulich Leader Scholarships

Six of the country’s highest-achieving secondary school graduates will begin their studies at Western this fall as recipients of prestigious Schulich Leader Scholarships.

Enrolled in Engineering and Science, these students have diverse interests ranging from dance and theatre to robotics and competitive swimming. They all share a track record of well-rounded extracurricular pursuits and a common passion for learning. Learn more about each of these amazing scholars in the profiles below.

Launched in 2012, the $200-million scholarship program – one of the most sought-after and competitive in the country – provides for 100 undergraduate scholarships at 20 partner universities across Canada. Funded by Canadian philanthropist Seymour Schulich, the program helps the country’s most promising students pursue their dreams to become global leaders in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). Students entering engineering receive $100,000 while those planning to study other disciplines within science receive $80,000.