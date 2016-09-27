Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry professor Marjorie Johnson has been named one of six outstanding university teachers by the Ontario Confederation of University Faculty Associations (OCUFA). Johnson will receive a 2015-16 OCUFA Teaching Award at an Oct. 29 ceremony in Toronto, hosted by CBC personality Bob McDonald.

“Professor Johnson has combined exceptional teaching ability with grace, humility, compassion and genuine warmth,” said Judy Bornais, Chair of OCUFA’s Award Committee. “Her commitment to continuous effort, improvement, and growth make her an ideal recipient of an OCUFA Teaching Award.”

Other recipients include:

, Associate Professor in the RTA School of Media, Ryerson University; and Jonathan Rose, Professor in the Edward S. Rogers Sr. Department of Electrical & Computer Engineering, University of Toronto.

“Teaching is at the heart of great universities and a great university education. Great teachers fire the imaginations of students and pave the way for success after graduation.” said Judy Bates, OCUFA President. “We are thrilled to be able to recognize this year’s outstanding educators with an OCUFA Teaching Award.”

Founded in 1964, OCUFA represents 17,000 professors and academic librarians in 28 faculty associations across Ontario. It is committed to enhancing the quality of higher education in Ontario and recognizing the outstanding contributions of its members towards creating a world-class university system.