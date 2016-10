Western scholars Shane O’Halloran and Sophia Wen have been named to the Research Internships in Science and Engineering (RISE Germany) program, and Sviataslau Kohut has been selected by the RISE Professional program, the German Academic Exchange Service – Deutscher Akademischer Austauschdienst (DAAD) – announced recently. DAAD is the world’s largest funding organization supporting the international exchange of students and scholars.