Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry alumnus Jimmy Yan was recently published in In-Training: Stories from Tomorrow’s Physicians, a collection of 102 manuscripts published on in-Training, the online magazine for medical students, since its inception in July 2012. All of the manuscripts were written and edited by medical students, and were chosen by the editors for “their humanistic merit in authentically presenting the challenges of being a physician-in-training.”

The book is designed as a resource guide for medical students and educators interested in the medical humanities. The compendium presents first-person accounts of experiences in dissection lab, in the classroom and on the wards, reflecting on the patient-physician relationship, burnout, systemic barriers to care, and discovering passion for the healing arts.

Yan’s contribution, Exam Room 3, is the story of a young doctor learning the limits of medical training can accomplish.

Each manuscript is accompanied by discussion questions written by the medical student editors of in-Training, and the questions were reviewed by members of the Arnold P. Gold Foundation, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting humanism in medicine and medical education.