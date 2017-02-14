Three women, with ties to Western, joined Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and U.S. President Donald Trump Monday in a roundtable discussion on the importance of women business leaders to economic prosperity.

Carol Stephenson, a member of General Motors Company’s’ board of directors, was in Washington representing the company. Stephenson is also a member of Western’s Board of Governors and former Ivey Business School dean. Linda Hasenfratz, B.Sc.Hon’89, MBA’97, is CEO of Linamar Corporation and sits on Ivey’s Advisory Board, and Tina Lee, HBA’03, is the CEO of T&T Supermarkets Inc.

The roundtable was part of the prime minister’s first face-to-face meeting with Trump. Both leaders expressed strong support for the role of women in business and agreed to form the Canada-United States Council for Advancement of Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders.

Stephenson said she was honoured to participate, adding, “in my 40-year career in business, and as former Dean of Ivey Business School, championing the role of women has been a passion of mine.”