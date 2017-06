Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry professor Dr. Alan Getgood recently received the Albert Trillant Young Investigator’s Award at the 2017 ISAKOS Congress in Shanghai, China. This award provides recognition for a young researcher who has done outstanding clinical laboratory research contributing to the understanding, care or prevention of injuries to the knee. Getgood, a Fowler Kennedy Sport Medicine Clinic orthopaedic surgeon, received the award in recognition of the Stability Study.