In recognition of his accomplished career as an engineer and academic, Adel Sedra, professor emeritus at the University of Waterloo, was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science, honoris causa (D.Sc.) at the Friday morning session of Western’s 309th Convocation.

Sedra, who specialized in electrical engineering during his career and is known for his pioneering work in microelectronics, spoke to graduates from the School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies and the Faculty of Engineering, encouraging them to look ahead to the future, anticipating but being prepared for the unknown.

“You will be able to tackle problems unimagined today and the excellent education you have received at Western will provide you with the ability to learn new subjects and tackle new frontiers,” he said.

“Contrary to what you might have been told, you are graduating at just the right time to make a contribution to the advancement to one of a whole bunch of areas. This is your time. Look forward; envision a great future that is your own; make it happen,” he continued.

“Time passes quickly; there is no time to waste. As you grow older, time goes even faster. If you plan to make a difference in the world, you better get started very soon. Does the world need you to make a difference? Absolutely. And we are all counting on you to do so.”

