Brescia University College received a $1-million gift from the Ursuline Sisters of Chatham in Ontario, the single largest donation in the Western affiliate college’s history.

“The Ursuline Sisters founded Brescia in 1919. We are honoured to celebrate 100 years of Brescia and contribute in perpetuity to the active education of women leaders for the next century,” said Sister Theresa Campeau, Community Leader.

The Ursulines’ donation will establish the Ursuline Sisters Chatham Legacy Fund. This endowed fund will be flexible in its use, allowing Brescia to support projects that enhance the educational experience, further education through innovation and empower women to lead.

The Ursuline Sisters have played a pivotal role in the establishment and transformation of the university college. From beginnings in Chatham with a group of seven students to a converted house in downtown London, Brescia became an internationally recognized institute of learning and Canada’s only women’s university. A century later, the Catholic institution remains committed to keeping the Ursuline values of social justice, community service and the development of women leaders embedded in every aspect of the Brescia experience.

“I am humbled by the Sisters’ extraordinary generosity and I sincerely appreciate their recognition of the ever changing needs and priorities of post-secondary education,” said Susan Mumm, Brescia Principal. “The Ursuline’s remarkable foresight to provide this level of flexibility is truly unique and positions Brescia well as we look to our next 100 years of educating women to lead with wisdom, justice and compassion.”

Brescia will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2019, at which time this gift will be formally recognized.