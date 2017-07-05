Western University congratulates five of its alumni for being named to Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 for 2017. Through hard work and dedication, these alumni have earned one of Canada’s most prestigious honours for young leaders.

Alumni honoured this year include:

Kristen Wood, BA ’02 (Philosophy, Huron University College) – Creator and CEO, THE TEN SPOT Beauty Bars

Matt Switzer, BSc ’02 (Computer Science) – Senior Vice President, Strategy & Corporate Development, Hootsuite

Michael Katchen, HBA ’09 – Co-Founder & CEO, Wealthsimple

Aristotle Voineskos, BSc ’99 (Scholars Elect) – Director, Slaight Family Centre for Youth in Transition, Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and associate professor (Psychiatry) at the University of Toronto

Taylor Ablitt, HBA ’10 – Co-Founder & CEO, Diply

Founded in 1995 by Caldwell Partners, Canada’s Top 40 Under 40 is a dynamic awards program that identifies outstanding young achievers in Canadian business, visionaries and innovators changing the way things are done. They are inspiring others and already giving back to their communities and to Canada.

Honourees have gone on to create remarkable track records of achievement post-award; the ranks of Top 40 alumni include hundreds of nationally and internationally prominent CEOs, CFOs, executives and entrepreneurs.