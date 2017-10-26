Recognized internationally for his pioneering work in the field of pediatric audiology, Richard Seewald was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science, honoris causa (DSc) at the Thursday afternoon session of Western’s 310th Convocation.

Recognized internationally for his pioneering work in the field of pediatric audiology, Richard Seewald, a professor emeritus in the School of Communication Sciences and Disorders, was awarded an honorary Doctor of Science, honoris causa (DSc) at the Thursday afternoon session of Western’s 310th Convocation.

Seewald spoke to graduates from the School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies, the Faculty of Arts and Humanities, the Faculty of Health Sciences and the faculty of Information and Media Studies, asking them to take pride in the hard work and accomplishments that have brought them to this day. While some refer to graduation as ‘commencement,’ graduates are by no means at the start of promising and successful careers, he noted.

“Your accomplishments to this day are something to celebrate, without thinking about starting and finishing lines. Life is a beautiful continuum and from my experience, it is not without its significant losses and challenges, but it is beautiful, nonetheless,” Seewald noted.

“All that you have done to be here today is truly remarkable. You have done this with the support of those who cared for you and who have been willing to make sacrifices for you.”

Thanking those who helped him and supported him along the way, Seewald stressed the importance of gratitude and helping others.

“Listen to those who truly know and love you. Remember to thank those who helped you along the way and be kind to others. Help those in need.”

This slideshow requires JavaScript.