Mustang Athletics

The Western Mustangs ended a 23-year Vanier Cup drought with an exclamation mark this year, knocking off the defending champion and No. 1 nationally ranked Laval Rouge et Or 39-17 in the Canadian university football championship game last month in Hamilton.

It marked the seventh Vanier Cup for Western and served to avenge the Mustangs’ 2008 loss against Laval in the championship game, also played in Hamilton that year.

Other outstanding efforts from student sport teams include; Men’s Tennis – Canadian University Tennis Championship – champions; Women’s Softball – Canadian Collegiate Softball Association champions; Men’s Lacrosse – Canadian University Field Lacrosse Association champions; Women’s Rowing – Canadian University Rowing Championship – champions; and Cheerleading – PCA National Champions 2017.

Student athletes representing Western’s championship teams are, from left, Jordan Im (Cheerleading), Chris Merchant (Football), Nicole Baranow (Rowing), Cody Ward (Lacrosse), Rachael Jacques (Softball) and Andre Szilvassy (Tennis).