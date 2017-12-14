Patrick Mahon

Patrick Mahon, an accomplished artist and Visual Arts professor, named among the new Fellows of the Royal Society of Canada earlier this fall, is wrapping up the calendar year preparing to take the helm of Western’s School for Advanced Studies in the Arts and Humanities (SASAH), a unique-to-Canada program that offers an elite liberal arts education.

SASAH offers interdisciplinary study options, new language skills, experiential learning, interaction with new technologies as well as international travel and exchange options – all under the same degree umbrella. The program graduated its first cohort this year.

The specialized school, within the Faculty of Arts & Humanities, engages students in a broader and more meaningful way that allows them to see the relevance and impact of larger sociocultural issues and how they relate to academic study.