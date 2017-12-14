Levi Hord

Levi Hord, a fourth-year Sexuality Studies, School for Advanced Studies in Arts & Humanities (SASAH) and Scholar’s Electives student, was named a recipient of the 2018 Rhodes Scholarship, an international postgraduate award for students to study at the University of Oxford.

Over the course of their undergraduate studies at Western, Hord has undertaken extensive research on the use of gender-neutral language in transgender communities, and how linguistic identity expression varies based on grammatical gender systems. This project is part of a larger mission to raise awareness of, and enhance research into, transgender identities and how they are embodied and experienced in society. Hord hopes to play an integral part in breaking through the social and intellectual barriers that remain for those who subvert the binary gender system.

Hord is Western’s 23rd Rhodes Scholar. It is widely considered to be one of the world’s most prestigious scholarships.