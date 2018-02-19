Expected heavy rainfall and subsequent flooding will force the closure of two campus parking lots starting tonight until further notice, Western officials said.

The Thames Valley Conservation Authority advised the university that on-campus flooding will occur in certain low-lying areas over the next 12-24 hours. As a result, Campus Police are closing off access to both the Talbot and Medway parking lots until further notice.

In addition, owners of vehicles parked in the lot behind Elgin Hall residence are advised it may become necessary to move vehicles from that lot on Tuesday should flooding threaten that area.

During this time, drivers and pedestrians should observe caution due to water pooling on and around campus roads and sidewalks.

Updates to follow on the university homepage, uwo.ca, and across the university’s social media platforms, including Twitter and Facebook.