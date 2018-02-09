Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

John Hatch, Chair of Visual Arts, explores 20th-century European and American art and theory, with a special focus on the influence of the physical sciences on modern art.

Today, he takes his turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

* * *

Read.

Jorge Luis Borges’ Ficciones. A challenging, imaginative and profound collection of short stories; one could spend years studying the philosophical implications of any of Borges tales, none of which is ever boring or pedantic.

Watch.

Wes Anderson’s The Grand Budapest Hotel. Any of Wes Anderson’s films are a delight to the eye, each with its own unique palette and soundtrack, and they embrace a childlike naivety, and lust for life, warts and all, that makes you fall in love with the failings of humanity. For Anderson, it is our imperfections that make us so interesting.

Listen.

Roman Mars’ 99% Invisible podcast. Mars and his crew show how important design is to our lives, touching on almost everything, from the rules of basketball, sound dubbing in animal documentaries and sporting events, the consequences of Che Guevara and Fidel Castro playing a round of golf in 1961, to the story of a solitary phone booth in the Mojave desert.

* * *

