The Western community is mourning the death of Thomas Harry Hill, 20, a third-year Nursing student who died Friday, Feb. 16, at his home in St. Thomas.

“As a university community, each one of us profoundly feels the loss of a bright young person like Thomas. In extending our heart-felt condolences, our hope is that the family knows it does not stand alone in their grief during this time,” Western President Amit Chakma said.

Hill is survived by his parents, Jonathan and Cheryl (née Miller) Hill; sister, Olivia; brother, James; grandmothers, Grace Hill and Margaret Miller; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Alvin Hill and Stanley Miller.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 22, at Sifton Funeral Home, 118 Wellington St., St. Thomas. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 23, at Eastwood Fellowship Baptist Church, 400 Wellington St., St. Thomas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Wesley Acres Inc.-Harbour Ridge, Echo Lake Camp or Willow Springs Camp.

Western will lower the flag on University College on Friday, Feb. 23, in Hill’s honour.

Western reminds its campus community that counselling services are always available to assist students, faculty and staff. Visit the Health and Wellness website for help today.