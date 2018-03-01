Read. Watch. Listen. introduces you the personal side of our faculty, staff and alumni. Participants are asked to answer three simple questions about their reading, viewing and listening habits – what one book or newspaper/magazine article is grabbing your attention; what one movie or television show has caught your eye; and what album/song, podcast or radio show are you lending an ear to.

Stephen Cribar is the Associate Director (Sales & Communications) with Western Retail Services.

Today, he takes his turn on Read. Watch. Listen.

Read.

The Enchanted by Rene Denfeld. One of the most powerful and moving experiences I’ve ever had reading fiction. Denfeld is a true-life death row investigator and The Enchanted is set on death row inside an old decrepit prison. Her writing brings light to a place it has no business being.

Watch.

Black Mirror. I’ve always loved the Twilight Zone. Black Mirror is essentially an updated version using technology to tell terrifying stories of how our reliance on technology can have devastating consequences. Binge worthy.

Listen.

In Spades by The Afghan Whigs. Greg Dulli is a true rock-and-roll poet. A mix of hard rock, post-punk, and vintage R&B, the Afghan Whigs have been around since 1986, but In Spades might be one of their best albums.

* * *

