Joshua M. Ferguson, BA’09 (Film Studies), who identifies as non-binary trans and uses the pronouns ‘they,’ ‘them’ and ‘their’ to reflect gender identity has been issued a non-binary birth certificate after a year-long legal battle with the provincial government. Ferguson is the first person in Ontario to hold such a document.

“It feels amazing to have my non-binary birth certificate but it feels even better to know that this policy will save lives. That is an incredible feeling; I know the impact of this policy will be far reaching and beyond just the province of Ontario,” they said.

“Hopefully this will inspire legislation and policy, not just across the country, but internationally.”

Newfoundland, Ontario and the Northwest Territories are currently the only Canadian provinces to recognize non-binary trans individuals’ gender identity.

“Each province has their own jurisdiction on identification and each province has to implement its own policy and legislation. A lot of people in Canada are without an option. This won’t coerce other provinces, but hopefully, it will inspire them. At some point, the policies and legislation have to converge,” Ferguson added.