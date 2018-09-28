The Provost’s Ad Hoc Committee on Freedom of Expression is inviting the university community to offer its thoughts on what considerations the committee should reflect upon when drafting Western’s policy on freedom of expression, Michael Milde, Committee Chair, announced today.

Campus Community Consultation Sessions are scheduled for the following days and times in the Atrium, of the International & Graduate Affairs Building:

1-3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2. RSVP by 1 p.m. Monday, Oct. 1;

2:30-4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3. RSVP by 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2;

9:30-11:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 5. RSVP by 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4;

1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 5. RSVP by 1 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 4.

As space is limited, register by emailing freedom-of-expression@uwo.ca by the indicated RSVP deadline. Please provide the following information for registration: name, contact email, relationship to Western (eg. staff, faculty and/or student).

Written comments are also accepted at freedom-of-expression@uwo.ca.

The Ad Hoc Committee on Freedom of Expression comes in response to a directive issued by the Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities on Aug. 30 that requires all publicly assisted postsecondary institutions to develop and publicly post their own free speech policy by Jan. 1, 2019.

Committee members includes: