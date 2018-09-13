Film, philanthropy, medicine and math will be celebrated this fall when Western bestows honorary degrees on seven Canadian luminaries at the 312th Convocation. The ceremonies are scheduled for the following days:

Jim & Louise Temerty

Wednesday, Oct. 24, 10 a.m.

Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)

Jim Temerty, founder of Northland Power Inc., and Louise Arcand Temerty have a long history of philanthropy in Canada, and are significant supporters of research and innovation. Co-chairs of the Temerty Foundation, they have established the Louise Temerty Breast Cancer Centre at Sunnybrook Hospital, the Temerty Centre for Therapeutic Brain Intervention at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and most recently, the Temerty Foundation RGNEF Research Fund for ALS at Western. In addition, they support a number of endowments and scholarships at the Royal Ontario Museum, the Royal Conservatory of Music and the Ukrainian Catholic University in Lviv, Ukraine.

Carol Herbert

Wednesday, Oct. 24, 3 p.m.

Doctor of Science, honoris causa (DSc)

Currently Professor Emerita of Family Medicine and Adjunct Research Professor of Pathology at Western, Dr. Carol Herbert served as Dean of the Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry from 1999-2010. A pioneer in developing services for sexually assaulted adults and children in British Columbia, she was co-founder and co-director of the Sexual Assault Service for Vancouver from 1982-88.

Charlotte Froese Fischer

Thursday, Oct. 25, 10 a.m.

Doctor of Science, honoris causa (DSc)

An applied mathematician and computer scientist, Charlotte Froese Fischer is internationally known for developing software used for calculating atomic structure. Froese Fischer became a Fellow of the American Physical Society in 1991, in part for her contribution to the discovery of negative calcium. She has been an emerita research professor of computer science at Vanderbilt University since 1996.

Cameron Bailey

Thursday, Oct. 25, 3 p.m.

Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)

Cameron Bailey is the Artistic Director & Co-Head of TIFF, one of the world’s biggest and most important film festivals. Bailey currently sits on the Advisory Council for Western’s School for Advanced Studies in the Arts & Humanities (SASAH) and for Haiti’s Cine Institute film school. He is past co-chair of the Arts & Culture Working Group of Toronto’s CivicAction.

Rosamond Ivey

Friday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.

Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)

Rosamond Ivey is Managing Partner of JRS Group, an investment company she founded in 1992. An alumna of the Ivey Business School and Chair of the Ivey Foundation, she also serves as Vice-President of the Board of Trustees of the Art Gallery of Ontario, Director of the International Institute for Sustainable Development and a Director of Greenchip Financial Corporation.

Aubrey Dan

Friday, Oct. 26, 3 p.m.

Doctor of Laws, honoris causa (LLD)

Aubrey Dan is a Canadian businessman, Tony-Award winning producer (Memphis), impresario and philanthropist. In 2002, Dan founded Dancap Private Equity, a private firm that invests its own funds in mid-market Canadian businesses and acts as a co-investment partner for medium to large-sized international businesses. A Western alumnus, the DAN Department of Management & Organizational Studies is named in his honour.